Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for WSP Global Inc. Lowered by Atb Cap Markets (TSE:WSP)

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets cut their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of WSP Global in a report released on Tuesday, October 31st. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.81 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.86. The consensus estimate for WSP Global’s current full-year earnings is $7.86 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for WSP Global’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.55 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.44 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WSP. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$200.00 to C$210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. TD Securities boosted their target price on WSP Global from C$205.00 to C$215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. CIBC raised their price target on WSP Global from C$191.00 to C$204.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on WSP Global from C$199.00 to C$210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on WSP Global from C$205.00 to C$210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$202.40.

Shares of WSP opened at C$184.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$189.11 and its 200 day moving average price is C$181.09. WSP Global has a 12-month low of C$152.92 and a 12-month high of C$196.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.28. The firm has a market cap of C$22.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.89.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported C$1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.51 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.59 billion. WSP Global had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 3.76%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. WSP Global’s payout ratio is 36.32%.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

