Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Increased by Analyst

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair upped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for YETI in a report released on Wednesday, November 1st. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.50. The consensus estimate for YETI’s current full-year earnings is $2.07 per share.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.09. YETI had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 31.03%. The firm had revenue of $402.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.70 million.

YETI has been the topic of a number of other reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of YETI from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of YETI in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on YETI from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on YETI from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of YETI from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.94.

YETI Stock Performance

Shares of YETI stock opened at $43.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 57.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. YETI has a 52 week low of $29.78 and a 52 week high of $51.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.79.

Insider Transactions at YETI

In related news, CFO Michael John Mcmullen sold 2,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total transaction of $118,276.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,507.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of YETI

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in YETI by 2.9% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 9,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in YETI by 7.2% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of YETI by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. The company also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, straw mugs and cups, bottles, jugs, and water bottles, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw and chug caps, lids, straw lids, color packs, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

