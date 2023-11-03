Q4 2023 Earnings Estimate for Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:MEC)

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Mayville Engineering in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 1st. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.27. The consensus estimate for Mayville Engineering’s current full-year earnings is $0.81 per share.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. Mayville Engineering had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $138.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.28 million.

MEC opened at $11.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.42 and its 200 day moving average is $11.95. Mayville Engineering has a fifty-two week low of $8.16 and a fifty-two week high of $16.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.27 million, a P/E ratio of 30.72 and a beta of 0.84.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEC. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Mayville Engineering by 83.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 67,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 30,923 shares during the period. Aegis Financial Corp raised its position in Mayville Engineering by 1.2% in the first quarter. Aegis Financial Corp now owns 331,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,950,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Mayville Engineering by 21.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Mayville Engineering in the second quarter worth about $639,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Mayville Engineering by 29.3% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,242 shares during the period. 42.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, prototyping and tooling, fabrication, coating, and assembling of aftermarket components in the United States. It also supplies engineered components to original equipment manufacturers. The company serves heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction and access equipment, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets.

