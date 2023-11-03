Q4 2023 Earnings Estimate for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Issued By Zacks Research

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Murphy Oil in a research report issued on Thursday, November 2nd. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $1.51 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.32. The consensus estimate for Murphy Oil’s current full-year earnings is $4.89 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.70 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MUR. UBS Group upped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on Murphy Oil from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Murphy Oil from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Murphy Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.82.

Murphy Oil Trading Up 3.0 %

NYSE:MUR opened at $46.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 2.40. Murphy Oil has a 1 year low of $32.80 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $814.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.77 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 25.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS.

Murphy Oil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is 17.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $4,330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,499,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,942,682.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $4,330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,499,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,942,682.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John B. Gardner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total value of $429,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,490.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,116 shares of company stock valued at $4,810,267. 5.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Murphy Oil

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MUR. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil during the 1st quarter valued at $1,821,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,762 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil during the 1st quarter valued at $1,879,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,272 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 20,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 2,349.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 156,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,982,000 after buying an additional 149,813 shares during the last quarter. 79.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

See Also

