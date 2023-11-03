Q4 2023 Earnings Estimate for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Issued By Zacks Research

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Philip Morris International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 2nd. Zacks Research analyst V. Bagree now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.43 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.62. The consensus estimate for Philip Morris International’s current full-year earnings is $6.20 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Philip Morris International’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.08 EPS.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.73.

PM stock opened at $90.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.96. Philip Morris International has a one year low of $87.23 and a one year high of $105.62. The company has a market capitalization of $141.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,185,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,342,014,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368,323 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 106,291,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,376,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,991 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,439,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,316,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,110 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,592,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,793,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745,868 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 51,558,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,033,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430,519 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.97%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

