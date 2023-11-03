Q4 2023 Earnings Forecast for Altus Power, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:AMPS)

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Altus Power in a report released on Wednesday, November 1st. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.05). The consensus estimate for Altus Power’s current full-year earnings is ($0.02) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Altus Power’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

AMPS has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Altus Power from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Altus Power from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Altus Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.40.

Altus Power Stock Performance

AMPS stock opened at $5.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Altus Power has a fifty-two week low of $4.08 and a fifty-two week high of $9.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.49.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $46.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.49 million. Altus Power had a positive return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 12.51%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altus Power

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in Altus Power during the first quarter worth $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Altus Power in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Altus Power in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altus Power by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,235 shares during the last quarter. 45.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Altus Power

In related news, insider Anthony Savino sold 25,000 shares of Altus Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total value of $155,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,992,261 shares in the company, valued at $24,831,863.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Altus Power Company Profile

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

