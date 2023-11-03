Q4 2023 Earnings Forecast for Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Issued By DA Davidson

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Rapid7 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 2nd. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Rapid7’s current full-year earnings is ($0.61) per share.

RPD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rapid7 presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.86.

Shares of RPD opened at $47.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.59. Rapid7 has a 52-week low of $26.49 and a 52-week high of $55.61.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $190.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.02 million.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 9.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 1.8% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 4.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 27.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 2.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Marc Evan Brown sold 11,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $551,743.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,564 shares in the company, valued at $1,548,743.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cybersecurity risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a cloud risk and compliance management platform; InsightVM helps organizations to discover and remediate vulnerability risk across their network; InsightAppSec that provides dynamic application security testing; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution.

