Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Garmin Ltd. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:GRMN)

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) – KeyCorp dropped their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Garmin in a report released on Wednesday, November 1st. KeyCorp analyst N. Zatzkin now forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.41. The consensus estimate for Garmin’s current full-year earnings is $5.25 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Garmin’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Garmin from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Garmin from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Garmin from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.20.

NYSE GRMN opened at $114.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.45. The firm has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.90. Garmin has a 1 year low of $82.57 and a 1 year high of $115.32.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 20.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share.

In other news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 4,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total transaction of $506,342.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,732,620.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Garmin by 188.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,845,819 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $287,200,000 after buying an additional 1,859,776 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter worth about $144,641,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in Garmin by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,868,540 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $188,573,000 after purchasing an additional 970,527 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Garmin by 195.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 987,042 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $117,073,000 after purchasing an additional 652,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,562,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,622,990,000 after buying an additional 527,327 shares during the period. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

