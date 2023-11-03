Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Boosted by Zacks Research

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of RLI in a research note issued on Thursday, November 2nd. Zacks Research analyst T. De now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.34. The consensus estimate for RLI’s current full-year earnings is $4.60 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for RLI’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.13 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.15 EPS.
RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.53. RLI had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The company had revenue of $331.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS.
Shares of NYSE RLI opened at $134.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.39. RLI has a one year low of $123.04 and a one year high of $149.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.24.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RLI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RLI during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in RLI in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLI during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of RLI by 129.7% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RLI by 47.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. RLI’s payout ratio is presently 17.25%.
RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.
