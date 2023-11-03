Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair reduced their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Qiagen in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 1st. William Blair analyst A. Brackmann now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.58. The consensus estimate for Qiagen’s current full-year earnings is $2.07 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Qiagen’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Get Qiagen alerts:

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $476.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.79 million. Qiagen had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 17.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share.

QGEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Qiagen from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. HSBC decreased their target price on Qiagen from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. TheStreet downgraded Qiagen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Qiagen in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Qiagen in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qiagen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Qiagen

Qiagen Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:QGEN opened at $38.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.59. Qiagen has a 12-month low of $34.74 and a 12-month high of $51.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qiagen

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Qiagen by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,274,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,568,000 after acquiring an additional 135,640 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Qiagen in the fourth quarter valued at about $288,658,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Qiagen by 14.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,498,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,979,000 after buying an additional 434,472 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Qiagen by 14.6% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,307,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,357,000 after buying an additional 421,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Qiagen by 36.2% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,062,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,226,000 after buying an additional 814,039 shares in the last quarter. 57.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Qiagen

(Get Free Report)

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.