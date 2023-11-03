Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target Lowered to $95.00 at Barclays

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at Barclays from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.43% from the company’s current price.

QRVO has been the topic of several other research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Summit Insights cut shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.50.

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $84.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 3.27. Qorvo has a one year low of $80.62 and a one year high of $114.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.48, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.48.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a positive return on equity of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $651.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.84 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 4,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total transaction of $429,300.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,707 shares in the company, valued at $2,724,648.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 4,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total transaction of $429,300.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,707 shares in the company, valued at $2,724,648.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roderick Nelson sold 2,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.60, for a total transaction of $220,342.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,698.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,250 shares of company stock worth $4,110,124 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 106.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Qorvo by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

