Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Barrington Research assumed coverage on Quad/Graphics in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Quad/Graphics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, September 11th.

QUAD stock opened at $4.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of $232.83 million, a PE ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.74. Quad/Graphics has a 1-year low of $2.68 and a 1-year high of $6.41.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $700.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.40 million. Quad/Graphics had a positive return on equity of 22.14% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Quad/Graphics will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QUAD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Quad/Graphics by 56.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 125,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 45,347 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Quad/Graphics by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 6,573 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 107,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 26,661 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quad/Graphics in the 1st quarter valued at about $619,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,238,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,599,000 after buying an additional 51,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.43% of the company’s stock.

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

