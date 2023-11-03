Quantinno Capital Management LP Acquires 766 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HUBB. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Hubbell by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 0.6% in the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hubbell by 1.2% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Hubbell by 0.3% in the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Hubbell by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

HUBB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Hubbell from $300.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Hubbell from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $287.00 to $318.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $280.86.

Hubbell stock opened at $280.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $306.57 and its 200 day moving average is $301.95. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12-month low of $219.77 and a 12-month high of $340.06.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.07 by ($0.12). Hubbell had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 15.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

