Quantinno Capital Management LP Increases Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALL. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 48.4% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Allstate by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Allstate by 1.9% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Allstate from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Allstate from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $117.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Allstate from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.69.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $131.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $34.36 billion, a PE ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 0.52. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $100.57 and a 12 month high of $142.15.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.42. Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $14.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.56) EPS. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

