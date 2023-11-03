Quantinno Capital Management LP Reduces Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,365 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 4,932 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1,830.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 251 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $117.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.18. The company has a market capitalization of $129.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.21. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $139.94.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 49.84%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total transaction of $3,166,137.26. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 241,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,330,211.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $114,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total transaction of $3,166,137.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 241,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,330,211.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,963 shares of company stock valued at $4,166,358. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on QCOM. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, September 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.17.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

