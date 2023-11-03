Quantinno Capital Management LP Sells 1,646 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,646 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2,318.2% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 337,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,262,000 after acquiring an additional 11,058 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 357.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 431,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,538,000 after acquiring an additional 337,249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

CASY stock opened at $270.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $202.13 and a 1 year high of $284.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $265.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.18.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 12th. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $1.16. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is presently 13.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CASY. Credit Suisse Group raised Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.22.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CASY

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.