Quantinno Capital Management LP Takes Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 29,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,086,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,577,000 after purchasing an additional 467,760 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,402,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,413,000 after purchasing an additional 702,695 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 41.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,424,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,791,026 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 3.4% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,543,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,119,000 after purchasing an additional 374,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 5.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,111,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,117,000 after purchasing an additional 439,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DT shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Monday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Friday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.27.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Matthias Dollentz-Scharer sold 2,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $135,423.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,716,032.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 3,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $151,636.01. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 89,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,327.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthias Dollentz-Scharer sold 2,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $135,423.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,689 shares in the company, valued at $3,716,032.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,893 shares of company stock worth $1,667,945. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dynatrace Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of DT stock opened at $45.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.08, a PEG ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.10. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.54 and a 52 week high of $55.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.24.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $332.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.89 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.81%. On average, analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.