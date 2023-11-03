Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) Major Shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap Acquires 2,625 Shares

Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 2,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $19,031.25. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,264,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,170,003. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Wynnefield Partners Small Cap also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Quest Resource alerts:

On Friday, October 27th, Wynnefield Partners Small Cap bought 1,563 shares of Quest Resource stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $11,331.75.

On Wednesday, October 25th, Wynnefield Partners Small Cap bought 1,011 shares of Quest Resource stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $7,329.75.

On Monday, October 23rd, Wynnefield Partners Small Cap bought 1,115 shares of Quest Resource stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $8,083.75.

On Thursday, October 19th, Wynnefield Partners Small Cap bought 10,240 shares of Quest Resource stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.24 per share, with a total value of $74,137.60.

On Tuesday, October 17th, Wynnefield Partners Small Cap bought 200 shares of Quest Resource stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $1,450.00.

On Thursday, October 12th, Wynnefield Partners Small Cap bought 1,276 shares of Quest Resource stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $9,251.00.

On Monday, October 2nd, Wynnefield Partners Small Cap bought 4,173 shares of Quest Resource stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.24 per share, with a total value of $30,212.52.

On Thursday, September 7th, Wynnefield Partners Small Cap purchased 276 shares of Quest Resource stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $2,001.00.

On Wednesday, August 30th, Wynnefield Partners Small Cap purchased 2,440 shares of Quest Resource stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $17,690.00.

On Thursday, August 17th, Wynnefield Partners Small Cap purchased 1,315 shares of Quest Resource stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.24 per share, for a total transaction of $9,520.60.

Quest Resource Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QRHC opened at $7.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Quest Resource Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Quest Resource ( NASDAQ:QRHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Quest Resource had a positive return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $74.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.23 million. Equities research analysts predict that Quest Resource Holding Co. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quest Resource in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Quest Resource in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Quest Resource

Institutional Trading of Quest Resource

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Quest Resource by 37.1% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 349,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 94,609 shares during the last quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Quest Resource by 2.7% during the first quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 2,363,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,537,000 after acquiring an additional 62,000 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quest Resource during the second quarter worth approximately $377,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Quest Resource by 236.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 66,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 46,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Quest Resource by 14.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 165,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 21,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.21% of the company’s stock.

Quest Resource Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. The company offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.