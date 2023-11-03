QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.46 EPS

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.46, Briefing.com reports. QuidelOrtho had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $744.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. QuidelOrtho’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. QuidelOrtho updated its FY23 guidance to $4.85-5.30 EPS.

QuidelOrtho Price Performance

Shares of QDEL opened at $62.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.55. QuidelOrtho has a 12-month low of $59.29 and a 12-month high of $102.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 330.28 and a beta of 0.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QDEL. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in QuidelOrtho by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 174.2% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in QuidelOrtho by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in QuidelOrtho during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QDEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Raymond James lowered their price target on QuidelOrtho from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on QuidelOrtho from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.60.

QuidelOrtho Company Profile

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies and solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

Further Reading

