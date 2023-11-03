QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.46 EPS

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.46, Briefing.com reports. QuidelOrtho had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $744.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. QuidelOrtho’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. QuidelOrtho updated its FY23 guidance to $4.85-5.30 EPS.
QuidelOrtho Price Performance
Shares of QDEL opened at $62.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.55. QuidelOrtho has a 12-month low of $59.29 and a 12-month high of $102.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 330.28 and a beta of 0.33.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QDEL. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in QuidelOrtho by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 174.2% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in QuidelOrtho by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in QuidelOrtho during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Research Report on QuidelOrtho
QuidelOrtho Company Profile
QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies and solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than QuidelOrtho
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Today’s most attractive beauty stock has double-digit potential
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Is it time to game the Electronic Arts market?
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- A bullish storm is brewing for cloud stocks
Receive News & Ratings for QuidelOrtho Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuidelOrtho and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.