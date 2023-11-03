Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Qurate Retail from $0.90 to $1.10 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 24th.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail Price Performance

Shares of QRTEA stock opened at $0.43 on Monday. Qurate Retail has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.57 and a 200-day moving average of $0.81.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 23.10% and a negative return on equity of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Qurate Retail will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 11.2% during the third quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,907,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 191,621 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 52.0% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 150,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 51,445 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 71.4% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 399,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 166,411 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the second quarter worth about $31,000. 72.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.