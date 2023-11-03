Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $61.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.92 million. Radware had a negative return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 7.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Radware updated its Q4 guidance to $0.11-0.13 EPS.

Radware Price Performance

Shares of RDWR stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.80. The company had a trading volume of 25,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,756. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.09. Radware has a 52-week low of $13.53 and a 52-week high of $23.35. The stock has a market cap of $655.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.56 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Radware by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Radware by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Radware in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Radware in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Radware in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RDWR shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Radware from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Radware from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st.

About Radware

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in cloud, on-premise, and software defined data centers worldwide. It offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device that protects the data center and application infrastructure; Radware Kubernetes, a Web Application Firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle.

Featured Articles

