Raymond James Lowers SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB) Price Target to $80.00

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SSB. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SouthState in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered shares of SouthState from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $86.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SouthState currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.50.

SouthState Stock Performance

NASDAQ SSB opened at $70.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.05. SouthState has a 52-week low of $59.51 and a 52-week high of $91.45.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $573.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.70 million. SouthState had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 24.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that SouthState will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

SouthState Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.93%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 65.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,927,017 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $636,139,000 after buying an additional 3,528,828 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in SouthState by 166.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,017,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,884 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SouthState by 666.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,329,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,800 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SouthState by 16.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,914,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $645,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SouthState by 45.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,402,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Company Profile

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

