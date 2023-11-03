Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:XLRE)

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLRE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 2,885 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 145% compared to the average daily volume of 1,179 put options.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLRE. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 18,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.4% during the second quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 8,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 5.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.3% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 98,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,680,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter.

XLRE traded up $1.10 on Friday, hitting $35.40. 1,630,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,543,499. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42 and a beta of 0.84. Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund has a 12 month low of $31.99 and a 12 month high of $42.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.36.

The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Real Estate Select Sector index, a market-cap-weighted index of REITs and real estate stocks, excluding mortgage REITs, from the S&P 500. XLRE was launched on Oct 7, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

