Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT)

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRPT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/31/2023 – Sarepta Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $115.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/31/2023 – Sarepta Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $183.00 to $146.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/31/2023 – Sarepta Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $217.00 to $148.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/31/2023 – Sarepta Therapeutics had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $166.00.

10/31/2023 – Sarepta Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

10/31/2023 – Sarepta Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $185.00 to $82.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/5/2023 – Sarepta Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/26/2023 – Sarepta Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $77.76 on Friday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.25 and a 12-month high of $159.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.63) by $2.00. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 91.22% and a negative net margin of 90.46%. The company had revenue of $331.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.94) earnings per share. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -9.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Andrew Chambers acquired 9,979 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $109.47 per share, with a total value of $1,092,401.13. Following the purchase, the director now owns 246,996 shares in the company, valued at $27,038,652.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 3,666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 308.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

