Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Price Target Lowered to $148.00 at KeyCorp

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by KeyCorp from $184.00 to $148.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RRX. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $184.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $186.00.

Regal Rexnord stock traded up $5.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $105.33. 319,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,127. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -553.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $140.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.52. Regal Rexnord has a 12 month low of $97.18 and a 12 month high of $166.00.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.40). Regal Rexnord had a positive return on equity of 9.83% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Regal Rexnord will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is -777.78%.

In related news, VP John Avampato sold 8,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total transaction of $1,279,471.41. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,653.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RRX. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its position in Regal Rexnord by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 16,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Regal Rexnord by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 326,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,675,000 after purchasing an additional 122,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 282,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,411,000 after purchasing an additional 52,520 shares during the period. 96.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

