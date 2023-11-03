Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RGA. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $160.00 to $159.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $168.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $165.18.

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $148.73 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.14. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Reinsurance Group of America has a 1 year low of $120.99 and a 1 year high of $156.08.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RGA. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 7,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 2nd quarter worth $236,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 18,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

