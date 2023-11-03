Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Repligen in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 31st. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Repligen’s current full-year earnings is $1.73 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Repligen’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $141.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Repligen from $207.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Repligen from $207.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Repligen from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Repligen from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Repligen from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.50.

Repligen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $136.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 67.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.06. Repligen has a 52 week low of $110.45 and a 52 week high of $212.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.70 and its 200-day moving average is $158.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Repligen by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,493,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $251,454,000 after buying an additional 662,807 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in Repligen during the first quarter worth $80,212,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Repligen in the fourth quarter worth $76,155,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Repligen in the 1st quarter valued at $67,008,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Repligen by 267.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 381,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,273,000 after purchasing an additional 277,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Repligen

In other Repligen news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total transaction of $145,673.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,741 shares in the company, valued at $14,351,532.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

