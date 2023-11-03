Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Given New $170.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by UBS Group from $210.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on RGEN. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Repligen from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Repligen from $207.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Repligen from $207.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Repligen has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $189.55.

Shares of RGEN stock traded up $6.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $143.09. 51,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,369. Repligen has a 12-month low of $110.45 and a 12-month high of $212.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.06.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. Repligen had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $141.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Repligen will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total transaction of $145,673.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,351,532.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Repligen

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGEN. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in Repligen by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

