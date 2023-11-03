Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report issued on Thursday, November 2nd. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now forecasts that the information technology service provider will earn $4.40 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.38. The consensus estimate for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $4.41 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CTSH. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.75.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $63.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $51.33 and a 52-week high of $72.71.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cognizant Technology Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 28,448 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 416,924 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $25,403,000 after purchasing an additional 23,883 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.2% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 19,323 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 14.6% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 65,660 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 8,387 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 13.0% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 18,458 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

