Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Devon Energy Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Devon Energy in a report issued on Thursday, November 2nd. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $1.58 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.46. The consensus estimate for Devon Energy’s current full-year earnings is $5.94 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Devon Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.71 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.93 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.70 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.79 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.71 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.93 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on DVN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.44.

DVN stock opened at $47.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.51. Devon Energy has a fifty-two week low of $42.59 and a fifty-two week high of $74.26.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wahed Invest LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 8.5% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in Devon Energy by 13.2% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,450 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

