Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Fastly, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:FSLY)

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Free Report) – DA Davidson issued their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fastly in a report issued on Thursday, November 2nd. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.31) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Fastly’s current full-year earnings is ($1.32) per share.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 16.90% and a negative net margin of 32.07%. The firm had revenue of $122.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.69 million.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FSLY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Fastly from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Fastly in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Fastly from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fastly from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.65.

NYSE FSLY opened at $16.47 on Friday. Fastly has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $24.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.67 and a 200 day moving average of $17.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

In other Fastly news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $26,020.53. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 467,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,320,991.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fastly news, CEO Todd Nightingale sold 74,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $1,379,976.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,256,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,253,798.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $26,020.53. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 467,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,320,991.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 371,235 shares of company stock valued at $7,308,791 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLY. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 152.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 19,572 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fastly by 63.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 53,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 20,738 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Fastly by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,021,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,745,000 after buying an additional 108,737 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 73,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 11,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. 65.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

