Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Five Star Bancorp’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:FSBC)

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Five Star Bancorp in a report issued on Wednesday, November 1st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the company will earn $2.75 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.69. The consensus estimate for Five Star Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.67 per share.

Separately, Stephens dropped their price objective on Five Star Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Five Star Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ FSBC opened at $19.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.17. Five Star Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.74 and a 52-week high of $31.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five Star Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Five Star Bancorp by 0.4% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 157,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its holdings in Five Star Bancorp by 3.2% during the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 118,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 17.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 16.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 120.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David John Lucchetti acquired 5,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.69 per share, for a total transaction of $101,019.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 309,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,778,948. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 27.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Five Star Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Five Star Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

About Five Star Bancorp

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Northern California. It accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.

Recommended Stories

