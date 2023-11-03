Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Verisk Analytics, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) – William Blair boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Verisk Analytics in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 1st. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $5.75 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.70. The consensus estimate for Verisk Analytics’ current full-year earnings is $5.71 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Verisk Analytics’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $677.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.33 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 135.34% and a net margin of 19.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share.

VRSK has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.23.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Shares of VRSK opened at $229.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $239.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.10. The company has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22. Verisk Analytics has a twelve month low of $162.94 and a twelve month high of $249.26.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.02, for a total value of $372,966.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,807,904.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,500 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.45, for a total value of $1,510,925.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,806,833.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.02, for a total value of $372,966.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,807,904.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,193 shares of company stock valued at $4,043,134. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 92,326.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 486,928,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,060,496,000 after buying an additional 486,401,877 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 248.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,765,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $664,346,000 after buying an additional 2,684,234 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at $268,659,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 879.0% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 858,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,799,000 after acquiring an additional 771,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3,412.2% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 647,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,197,000 after acquiring an additional 628,900 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

