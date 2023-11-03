Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) Trading Down 2.6%

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:QSR) shares were down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$89.58 and last traded at C$92.49. Approximately 93,153 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 751,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$94.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from C$86.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$90.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$95.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 308.36. The company has a market cap of C$28.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported C$1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.01 by C$0.13. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 34.80%. The company had revenue of C$2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.32 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 6.6133909 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.729 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 19th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.26%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

