Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at Wedbush

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Wedbush from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

RVLV has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp cut Revolve Group from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Revolve Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Revolve Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.57.

NYSE:RVLV traded up $0.62 on Thursday, hitting $13.97. The stock had a trading volume of 221,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,335. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.24. Revolve Group has a 1-year low of $12.25 and a 1-year high of $32.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 2.14.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $257.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.14 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Revolve Group will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Revolve Group by 16.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after buying an additional 11,313 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 7,031 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

