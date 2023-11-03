Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target Lowered to $16.00 at Piper Sandler

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp cut shares of Revolve Group from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on Revolve Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.57.

Revolve Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RVLV traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.97. The stock had a trading volume of 221,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 2.14. Revolve Group has a 1-year low of $12.25 and a 1-year high of $32.59.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.06). Revolve Group had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $257.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Revolve Group will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revolve Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 761.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 307.7% during the first quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

