Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Shares Purchased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 429.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,895 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of REXR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 139.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $882,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 37.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,698,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,693,104,000 after buying an additional 1,587,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,171. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.56 and a twelve month high of $66.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.15 and a 200-day moving average of $52.20. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.29). Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $205.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 144.76%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on REXR shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Scotiabank began coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.88.

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

