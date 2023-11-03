RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

RiceBran Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RIBT opened at $0.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.76. RiceBran Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $1.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.51.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative net margin of 44.17% and a negative return on equity of 80.06%. The company had revenue of $6.27 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RiceBran Technologies

RiceBran Technologies Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIBT. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 1,828.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36,561 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 112.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 37,014 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company in the United States and internationally. It focuses on development, production, and marketing of products derived from rice and other small and ancient grains for the nutraceutical, healthy food, companion animal, and equine feed categories.

