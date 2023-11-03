Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rio Tinto Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Up 1.8 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rio Tinto Group

Shares of RIO opened at $66.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.57. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $52.25 and a 52 week high of $80.51.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 66.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 297.2% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 433 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 555.4% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 426 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

