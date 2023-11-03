Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Wedbush from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 7.94% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Rocket Companies from $11.50 to $9.25 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Rocket Companies from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.98.

Rocket Companies stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.69. 542,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,291,431. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.11. Rocket Companies has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $11.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 12.24 and a current ratio of 12.24. The stock has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.14 and a beta of 2.20.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $983.18 million. Rocket Companies had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. Equities research analysts predict that Rocket Companies will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan D. Mariner sold 12,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total transaction of $129,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 94.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Rocket Companies by 482.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,224,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,697,000 after buying an additional 9,299,006 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 4.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,789,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,975,000 after acquiring an additional 490,407 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Rocket Companies by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,028,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252,066 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Rocket Companies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,684,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,328,000 after purchasing an additional 178,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Rocket Companies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,518,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,618,000 after purchasing an additional 122,916 shares during the last quarter. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, a virtual marketplace where consumers can shop and compare vehicles of many makes and models from a wide network of dealers; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

