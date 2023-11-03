Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.42 EPS

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by ($0.42), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $912.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.98 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 25.79% and a negative return on equity of 33.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.88) EPS.

Roku Stock Up 30.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $78.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.86. Roku has a 52-week low of $38.26 and a 52-week high of $98.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 1.75.

In related news, insider Gidon Katz sold 1,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.14, for a total transaction of $155,747.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,572 shares in the company, valued at $1,786,348.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Gidon Katz sold 1,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.14, for a total value of $155,747.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,786,348.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 2,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total value of $197,629.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,591,504.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,516 shares of company stock worth $1,108,054. 13.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Roku by 772.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,808,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,100 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Roku by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,174,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,878,000 after buying an additional 2,057,633 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at $32,612,000. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Roku by 4,763.6% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 667,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,167,000 after buying an additional 653,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Roku by 10.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,503,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,986,000 after acquiring an additional 622,746 shares during the period. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ROKU has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital downgraded Roku from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Roku from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Roku from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Roku from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roku presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.26.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

