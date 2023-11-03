Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.42 EPS

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by ($0.42), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $912.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.98 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 25.79% and a negative return on equity of 33.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.88) EPS.
Roku Stock Up 30.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $78.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.86. Roku has a 52-week low of $38.26 and a 52-week high of $98.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 1.75.
Insider Transactions at Roku
In related news, insider Gidon Katz sold 1,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.14, for a total transaction of $155,747.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,572 shares in the company, valued at $1,786,348.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Gidon Katz sold 1,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.14, for a total value of $155,747.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,786,348.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 2,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total value of $197,629.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,591,504.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,516 shares of company stock worth $1,108,054. 13.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ROKU has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital downgraded Roku from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Roku from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Roku from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Roku from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roku presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.26.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Roku
About Roku
Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Roku
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Today’s most attractive beauty stock has double-digit potential
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Is it time to game the Electronic Arts market?
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- A bullish storm is brewing for cloud stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.