Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, RTT News reports. The firm currently has a $100.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Roku from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Roku from $89.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Roku from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Roku from a sell rating to a market perform rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roku currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.04.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $78.05 on Thursday. Roku has a 52-week low of $38.26 and a 52-week high of $98.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.86.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $912.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.98 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 33.70% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.88) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Roku will post -5.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 2,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total transaction of $197,629.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,340 shares in the company, valued at $2,591,504.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Roku news, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 2,390 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total value of $197,629.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,591,504.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gidon Katz sold 1,968 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.14, for a total transaction of $155,747.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,786,348.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,516 shares of company stock worth $1,108,054. 13.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roku by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,897,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,596,000 after acquiring an additional 206,357 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roku by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,503,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,986,000 after acquiring an additional 622,746 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,782,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844,297 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Roku by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,174,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,633 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku by 772.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,808,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

