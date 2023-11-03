Roth Mkm Reaffirms Buy Rating for Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH)

Roth Mkm reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th.

Get Reviva Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on RVPH

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RVPH opened at $4.92 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.39. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.03 and a 12 month high of $9.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.44 million, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 0.04.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.26). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reviva Pharmaceuticals will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Reviva Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 4,550.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,005 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 62,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 631.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 9,590 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 84.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 16,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 5,052 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.09% of the company’s stock.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation therapeutics for diseases targeting unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, respiratory, cardiovascular, metabolic, and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is brilaroxazine (RP5063), which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as completed Phase I clinical trials to treat bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, attentiondeficit/hyperactivity disorder, behavioral and psychotic symptoms of dementia or Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease psychosis, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pulmonary arterial hypertension, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reviva Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reviva Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.