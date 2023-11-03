Royal Bank of Canada Lowers AON (NYSE:AON) Price Target to $342.00

AON (NYSE:AON – Free Report) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $352.00 to $342.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AON. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of AON from $331.00 to $339.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a hold rating and a $361.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AON from $322.00 to $351.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of AON from $365.00 to $380.00 in a report on Sunday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $344.08.

AON Stock Performance

AON stock opened at $321.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $327.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $327.04. AON has a fifty-two week low of $274.34 and a fifty-two week high of $347.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.93.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.11. AON had a net margin of 20.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,685.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. AON’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AON will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

AON Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. AON’s payout ratio is presently 18.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Byron Spruell bought 800 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $324.57 per share, with a total value of $259,656.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,604.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AON

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AON by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AON by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Further Reading

