Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $164.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

WCN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $159.07.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Shares of Waste Connections stock opened at $132.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.20 billion, a PE ratio of 41.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.67. Waste Connections has a 1 year low of $125.83 and a 1 year high of $146.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 13.95%. Waste Connections’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Waste Connections will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.68%.

Insider Transactions at Waste Connections

In related news, VP James Little sold 3,200 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.97, for a total transaction of $441,504.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,616,193.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WCN. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 7.4% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Waste Connections by 23.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 16,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the first quarter worth about $958,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Waste Connections by 9.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 191,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,646,000 after purchasing an additional 15,885 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 23.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Articles

