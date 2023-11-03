Royal Bank of Canada Trims Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Target Price to $8.00

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on HCAT. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Health Catalyst from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.75.

HCAT stock opened at $7.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.74. Health Catalyst has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $15.87. The company has a market cap of $419.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.32.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.09. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 51.76% and a negative return on equity of 16.49%. The company had revenue of $73.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.67 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Health Catalyst will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Health Catalyst news, CAO Jason Alger sold 2,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total value of $25,595.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 56,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,374.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,412 shares of company stock valued at $70,137. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCAT. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 38.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 7,152 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Health Catalyst by 124.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 854,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,652,000 after purchasing an additional 473,323 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the 3rd quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the 3rd quarter valued at about $177,000. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company offers data operating system data platform for analytics, and application development and interoperability that provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications designed to analyze the problems faced across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

