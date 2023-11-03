Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Given New $155.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on RGLD. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $122.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Royal Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $143.89.

NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $106.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.62. Royal Gold has a fifty-two week low of $86.75 and a fifty-two week high of $147.82.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. The business had revenue of $144.04 million during the quarter. Royal Gold had a net margin of 37.83% and a return on equity of 8.22%. Research analysts anticipate that Royal Gold will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.25%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGLD. Norges Bank bought a new position in Royal Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $239,552,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,153,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $588,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,360 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,651,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $603,382,000 after acquiring an additional 659,652 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Royal Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $56,762,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 612,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,406,000 after acquiring an additional 242,641 shares in the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

