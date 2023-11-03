Ryerson Holding Co. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.60 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:RYI)

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Free Report) – Research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Ryerson in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 31st. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $3.60 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.05. The consensus estimate for Ryerson’s current full-year earnings is $3.05 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ryerson’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.27). Ryerson had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RYI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Ryerson from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Ryerson Trading Up 1.7 %

Ryerson stock opened at $29.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.99 and its 200-day moving average is $34.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.14. Ryerson has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $44.70. The company has a market cap of $992.98 million, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Ryerson by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,134,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,613,000 after buying an additional 191,026 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ryerson by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,050,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,956,000 after buying an additional 203,805 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Ryerson by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,238,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,891,000 after acquiring an additional 23,679 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ryerson by 12.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,228,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,609,000 after acquiring an additional 140,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ryerson by 17.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 864,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,492,000 after acquiring an additional 127,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ryerson

In other Ryerson news, Director Stephen P. Larson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.55 per share, for a total transaction of $147,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,364,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Ryerson Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.183 dividend. This is a positive change from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.24%.

Ryerson Company Profile

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

Further Reading

