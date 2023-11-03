Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) PT Lowered to $420.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $450.00 to $420.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SAIA. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Saia from $463.00 to $472.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Saia in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Saia from $403.00 to $412.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Saia from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Saia from $367.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Saia has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $414.12.

Saia stock opened at $377.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $401.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $359.19. Saia has a 52 week low of $185.00 and a 52 week high of $443.85.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.08. Saia had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $775.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Saia will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Saia news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 2,040 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.75, for a total transaction of $860,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,000.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 5.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,863,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $980,515,000 after purchasing an additional 136,465 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Saia by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,632,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $641,815,000 after acquiring an additional 39,660 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Saia by 3.9% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,105,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $378,662,000 after acquiring an additional 41,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Saia by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 896,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $218,616,000 after acquiring an additional 35,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Saia by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 858,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $233,504,000 after acquiring an additional 7,124 shares during the last quarter.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

