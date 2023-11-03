Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Saia from $450.00 to $420.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Saia from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Saia from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $418.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Saia from $490.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Saia from $403.00 to $412.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $414.12.

Saia Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $377.62 on Monday. Saia has a 1-year low of $185.00 and a 1-year high of $443.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $401.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $359.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.55.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.08. Saia had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The business had revenue of $775.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Saia will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.75, for a total value of $860,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,000.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAIA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Saia by 1.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Saia by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Saia by 3.6% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Saia by 0.8% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Saia by 2.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

